Snowflake in talks about AI Partnership with Anthropic, The Information says

Database provider Snowflake (SNOW) is talking with OpenAI rival Anthropic about letting Snowflake’s customers use Anthropic’s large language models to build artificial intelligence-powered applications, according to The Information’s Kevin McLaughlin, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The agreement, if consummated, could help Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy address investors’ concerns about Snowflake’s ability to compete with rivals such as Databricks, Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) for generative AI business, the report stated.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.