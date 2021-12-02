Snowflake (SNOW) Tops Estimates in Q3 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y

Snowflake SNOW reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 4 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 166.7%. The company had reported a loss of 28 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $334.4 million beat the consensus mark by 30% and jumped 109.5% year over year.

Quarter Details

Snowflake’s product revenues contributed 93.4% to total revenues. The figure was $312.5 million, up 110.4% year over year.



Professional Services and other revenues contributed 6.6% to total revenues. The figure was $22 million, up 97.1% year over year.



In the fiscal third quarter, the company witnessed net revenue retention rate of 173% for existing customers. Snowflake reported a 52% year-over-year growth in the number of customers, reaching 5,416 in the reported quarter. Snowflake had 148 customers that accounted for more than $100k in product revenues.



Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 370 basis points (bps) year over year to 70.7% compared with 67.1% in the year-ago quarter.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 520 bps on a year-over-year basis to 16.5%. General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 10.7%, down 560 bps year over year. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, reached 40.9% compared with 59.1% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 68.2% compared with 97.2% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Operating income was $8.5 million in the reported quarter against an operating loss of $48.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 31, 2021, Snowflake had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $3.89 billion.



Free cash flow was $9.5 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, Snowflake expects product revenues in the range of $345-$350 million.



For fiscal 2022, Snowfall expects product revenues in the range of $1.126-$1.131 billion, suggesting year-on-year growth of 103%-104%.



Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be 74%.



Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is expected to be 8% in fiscal 2022.

