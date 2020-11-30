Snowflake (SNOW) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Snowflake SNOW is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Dec 2.



Markedly, this would be the company’s first earnings call. This Data Cloud platform provider began trading on Nasdaq from Sep 16.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $146.9 million. Moreover, the consensus mark for loss has been unchanged at 27 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Snowflake’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 results are expected to have benefited from ongoing transition from cloud-based repositories and on-premises data centers to the Data Cloud.



The company’s to-be-reported quarter’s results are expected to have benefited from strong adoption of its Data Cloud platform. Moreover, growing exposure to data warehousing market and an expanding enterprise customer base are expected to have driven top-line growth.



As Jul 31, 2020, the company had 3,117 customers, increasing from 1,547 customers as of Jul 31, 2019. Moreover, customers included seven of the Fortune 10 and 146 of the Fortune 500. The momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Snowflake has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.