Snowflake (SNOW) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Snowflake SNOW is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $304 million, up 90.5%. The consensus mark for the bottom line has been unchanged at loss of 6 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Snowflake’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, beating once, with the average negative earnings surprise being 2.45%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Snowflake prior to this announcement:

Factors to Consider

Snowflake’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to reflect the ongoing transition from cloud-based repositories and on-premise data centers to the Data Cloud.



Strong adoption of its cloud-native solutions from Media and telecom, technology, financial services and health care customers is expected to have aided Snowflake’s top-line growth in the to-be reported quarter. Moreover, growth in exposure to the data warehousing market and an expanding enterprise customer base are expected to have driven top-line growth.



At the end of the fiscal second quarter, the company had 4,990 total customers and 116 customers with trailing 12-month product revenues greater than $1 million, an increase from 104 customers in the previous quarter. The momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Key Developments in Q3

In the fiscal third quarter, Snowflake and Citi C announced a strategic initiative to provide a frictionless solution for post-trade processes across the industry.



The partnership combines Snowflake’s powerful and secure data sharing and multi-party permissioning capabilities, and Citi’s extensive market expertise with the industry-leading proprietary custody network spanning over 60 markets and its top global markets franchise, in Snowflake’s Data Cloud provider-agnostic cloud environment.



Snowflake announced the Financial Services Data Cloud solutionin the reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Snowflake has an Earnings ESP of 1.82% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

