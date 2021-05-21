Snowflake (SNOW) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Snowflake SNOW is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 26.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $195 million and $200 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $210.7 million. Moreover, the consensus mark for loss has been unchanged at 16 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Snowflake’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to have benefited from the ongoing transition from cloud-based repositories and on-premises data centers to the Data Cloud.

The company’s to-be-reported quarter’s results are expected to have benefited from strong adoption of its Data Cloud platform. Moreover, growing exposure to the data warehousing market and an expanding enterprise customer base are expected to have driven top-line growth.



At the end of the fourth quarter, the company had 4,139 customers, increasing from 3,554 customers at the end of the previous quarter. Moreover, number of customers with more than $1 million in trailing 12 months’ product revenues increased to 77, up from 65 in the previous quarter. The momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Snowflake has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

