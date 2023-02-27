Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Snowflake SNOW is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $571.57 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 48.94%.



The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at earnings of 3 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, narrower than the loss of 12 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Snowflake’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 229.17%.

Snowflake Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Snowflake Inc. price-eps-surprise | Snowflake Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Factors to Note

Snowflake’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect gains from an expanding clientele and strong partner base.



The company reported 34% year-over-year growth in the number of customers, reaching 7,292 in the previous quarter. It added 28 Forbes Global 2000 customers in the prior quarter.



Snowflake signed 14 customers with $1 million in trailing 12-month product revenues in the previous quarter.



It had 287 customers (with more than $1 million in product revenues), up 94% year over year, in the fiscal third quarter.



Snowflake has also been benefiting from a strong partner base that includes the likes of Amazon, Cognizant and Dell Technologies.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Snowflake has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Splunk SPLK has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Splunk is likely to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 1. SPLK shares have declined 13.7% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 19.8%.



AMC Entertainment AMC currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.



AMC shares have lost 67.1% in the past year. AMC Entertainment is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28.



CrowdStrike CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank #3.



CRWD shares have declined 39.9% in the past year. CrowdStrike is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 7.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.