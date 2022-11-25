Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Snowflake SNOW is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 30.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $535.81 million, suggesting growth of 60.21% year over year.



The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and narrower than the loss of 4 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Snowflake’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 150%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Factors to Note

Snowflake’s fiscal third-quarter results are expected to benefit from an expanding clientele and strong partner base.



The company reported 36% year-over-year growth in the number of customers, reaching 6,808 in the fiscal second quarter. The company added 12 Forbes Global 2000 customers.



Snowflake signed 15 new customers with $1 million in trailing 12-month product revenues in the reported quarter.



It had 246 customers (with more than $1 million in product revenues), up 112% year over year, in the fiscal second quarter.



Snowflake is also benefiting from a strong partner base that includes the likes of Amazon, Cognizant and Dell Technologies.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Snowflake has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

