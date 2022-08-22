Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Snowflake SNOW is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 24.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $466.03 million, suggesting growth of 71.21% year over year.



The consensus mark for the bottom line has remained unchanged at a loss of 2 cents per share over the past 30 days, narrower than the loss of 4 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Snowflake’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 185%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Factors to Note

Snowflake’s fiscal second-quarter results are expected to benefit from an expanding clientele and strong partner base.



Snowflake reported 40% year-over-year growth in the number of customers, reaching 6,322 in the reported quarter. The company added 16 Forbes Global 2000 customers. Snowflake booked four eight-figure deals in the reported quarter, up from two in the year-ago quarter.



Snowflake had 206 customers (with more than $1 million in product revenues), up 98% year over year, in the reported quarter.



Snowflake is benefiting from a strong partner base. Amazon AMZN, Cognizant CTSH and Dell Technologies DELL are the key technology partners of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Amazon’s cloud division, AWS, helps SNOW to provide seamless integration among different cloud platforms to help customers store and analyze data in the Healthcare and Life sciences industry.



Meanwhile, Cognizant is building solutions on Snowflake’s platforms for clients in the Healthcare industry.



Snowflake’s partnership with Dell allows joint customers to access data stored on Dell object storage with Snowflake data cloud.



