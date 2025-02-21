Snowflake (SNOW) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, reflecting a decline of 51.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $952.67 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 23%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Snowflake metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product revenue' at $910.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Professional services and other revenue' stands at $42.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Remaining performance obligations' will reach $6.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.20 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total customers' should come in at 11,035. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9,437.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million' will reach 572. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 461 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'GAAP Product gross profit' will likely reach $642.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $545.31 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Snowflake here>>>



Shares of Snowflake have experienced a change of +5.7% in the past month compared to the +2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNOW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

