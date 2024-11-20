Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) reported $942.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.3%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $898.77 million, representing a surprise of +4.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Snowflake performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Remaining performance obligations : $5.70 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.35 billion.

: $5.70 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.35 billion. Customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million : 542 compared to the 542 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 542 compared to the 542 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Product revenue : $900.28 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $853.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.9%.

: $900.28 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $853.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.9%. Revenue- Professional services and other revenue : $41.81 million versus $40.45 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.

: $41.81 million versus $40.45 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change. Non-GAAP Product Gross Profit : $686.90 million versus $637.69 million estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $686.90 million versus $637.69 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Non-GAAP Professional Services and Other Revenue Gross Profit (Loss) : $0.27 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.42 million.

: $0.27 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.42 million. GAAP Product gross profit : $636.66 million compared to the $595.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $636.66 million compared to the $595.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. GAAP Professional Services and Other Revenue Gross Profit (Loss): -$15.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$12.39 million.

Shares of Snowflake have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.