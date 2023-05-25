Snowflake (SNOW) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Snowflake SNOW reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 15 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 200%. The company reported earnings of 3 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $623.6 million beat the consensus mark by 2.64% and jumped 47.6% year over year.

Top-Line Details

Snowflake’s product revenues accounted for 94.6% of total revenues. The figure was $590.1 million, up 49.6% year over year.



Professional Services and other revenues contributed 5.4% to total revenues. The figure was $33.5 million, up 20% year over year.

In the fiscal first quarter, Snowflake witnessed a net revenue retention rate of 151% for existing customers, down from 158% reported in the previous quarter and 174% reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported 29% year-over-year growth in the number of customers, reaching 8,167 in the reported quarter. It now has 373 customers with trailing 12-month product revenues greater than $1 million (up 80% year over year) and 590 Forbes Global 2000 customers (up 15% year over year).



Strong revenues from customers in the health care, manufacturing and financial services vertical benefited top-line growth in the reported quarter.

Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 130 basis points (bps) year over year to 78.2%.



The product gross margin continued to expand, driven by product improvements, favorable cloud agreement pricing, improving scale and a growing enterprise customer base.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 330 bps on a year-over-year basis to 20.7%.



General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 7.7%, down 210 bps year over year.



Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 430 bps on a year-over-year basis to 39.2%.



Total operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 67.6% compared with the 70.6% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Operating income was $32.6 million in the reported quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.7 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 30, 2023, Snowflake had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $3.95 billion compared with $4 billion as of Jan 31, 2023.



The remaining performance obligations at the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2024 were $3.41 billion, up 31% year over year.



The adjusted free cash flow was $287 million in the reported quarter compared with the previous quarter’s $215.3 million.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Snowflake expects product revenues in the range of $620-$625 million. The projection range indicates year-over-year growth of 33-34%.



The operating margin is expected at 2% for the fiscal second quarter.



For fiscal 2024, the company now expects product revenues to increase 34% year over year to $2.6 billion.



The non-GAAP product gross margin is expected at 76% and the non-GAAP operating margin is expected at 5%.



The non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin is expected at 26% in fiscal 2024.

