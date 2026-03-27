Snowflake (SNOW) Price Target Decreased by 10.71% to 244.49

The average one-year price target for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has been revised to $244.49 / share. This is a decrease of 10.71% from the prior estimate of $273.81 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $525.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.61% from the latest reported closing price of $162.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake. This is an decrease of 480 owner(s) or 24.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNOW is 0.31%, an increase of 26.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 266,218K shares. The put/call ratio of SNOW is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 11,603K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,084K shares , representing an increase of 21.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 28.11% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,253K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,223K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 5,278K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,161K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,810K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,560K shares , representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,441K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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