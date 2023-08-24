News & Insights

Markets
SNOW

Snowflake Slips 4% On Wider Q2 Loss

August 24, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares are sliding more than 4 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported net loss for the second quarter, wider than the prior loss.

The quarterly loss was $226.86 million or $0.69 per share compared to loss of $222.81 million or $0.70 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $148.07, down 4.96 percent from the previous close of $155.70 on a volume of 6,424,401.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNOW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.