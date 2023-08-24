Snowflake Slips 4% On Wider Q2 Loss

(RTTNews) - Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares are sliding more than 4 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported net loss for the second quarter, wider than the prior loss.

The quarterly loss was $226.86 million or $0.69 per share compared to loss of $222.81 million or $0.70 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $148.07, down 4.96 percent from the previous close of $155.70 on a volume of 6,424,401.

