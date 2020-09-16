US Markets
Snowflake shares set to open at nearly double their IPO price

Sequoia-backed Snowflake Inc's shares were indicated to nearly double in value in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, after the cloud-based data warehouse company raised $3.36 billion in the largest U.S. IPO so far in 2020.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company were set to open between $225 and $230 apiece at 12.17 p.m. ET compared to the IPO price of $120 per share.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in Boston; Additional reporting by Niket Nishant; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)

