Snowflake rises 31.1%

Snowflake (SNOW) is up 31.1%, or $40.20 to $169.32.
- Snowflake price target raised to $170 from $165 at Scotiabank
- Snowflake price target raised to $188 from $175 at RBC Capital
- Snowflake price target raised to $195 from $165 at Mizuho
