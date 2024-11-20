Snowflake reports Q3 adjusted EPS 22c, consensus 15c

Reports Q3 revenue $942.1M, consensus $898.46M. “Snowflake (SNOW) delivered a strong third quarter, with product revenue of $900 million, up 29% year-over-year, and remaining performance obligations of $5.7 billion, with year-over-year growth accelerating to 55%,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake. “Our obsessive drive to produce product cohesion and ease of use has built Snowflake into the easiest and most cost effective enterprise data platform. That is what’s leading us to win new logo after new logo, expand within our customer base, and displace our competition over and over again.”

