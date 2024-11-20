Snowflake raises FY25 product revenue view to $3.43B from $3.356B

Raises FY25 adjusted operating margin view to 5% from 3%.
- Snowflake reports Q3 adjusted EPS 22c, consensus 15c
- Snowflake sees Q4 product revenue $906M-$911M
- Snowflake raises FY25 product revenue view to $3.43B from $3.56B
- Snowflake to acquire open data integration platform Datavolo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.