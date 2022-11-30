US Markets
Snowflake quarterly net loss widens as expenses rise

November 30, 2022 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by Leroy Leo and Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Data cloud company Snowflake SNOW.N on Wednesday posted a bigger quarterly loss, hit by a sharp jump in its research and development and marketing expenses.

Shares of the company tumbled 13% in extended trading after the company forecast fourth-quarter product revenue to increase between 49% to 50%, compared to the 67% growth in prior quarter.

However, Snowflake beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit on strong demand for the company's data storage and analytics services.

Net loss attributable to the company in third-quarter widened to $201 million, or 63 cents per share, from $155 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's total operating expenses in the quarter jumped about 54% to $572.3 million.

The company's revenue rose 67% to $557 million, beating analysts' average expectation of $539.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

