Snowflake Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Data cloud company Snowflake (SNOW) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $198.9 million or $0.70 per share, wider than last year's loss of $83.3 million or $1.67 per share.

Revenues for the quarter were $190.5 million, up from $87.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $0.17 per share on revenues of $178.5 million.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects product revenues of $195 million to $200 million.

