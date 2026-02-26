Snowflake Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Fall

Snowflake SNOW reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 32 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.18%. The company reported earnings of 30 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $1.28 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.42% and rose 30.1% year over year. Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) contributed 78%, 16%, and 6% to revenues, respectively.



Snowflake shares have plunged 0.81% in after-hours trading.

SNOW’s Q4 Details

Snowflake’s product revenues were $1.22 billion, which accounted for 96% of total revenues. The figure represents a year-over-year increase of 30%. Professional Services and other revenues were $57.4 million, which contributed 4% of total revenues, representing a 32% year-over-year increase.

Snowflake Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Snowflake Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Snowflake Inc. Quote

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Snowflake saw a net revenue retention rate of 125% for existing customers. The company reported 21% year-over-year growth in the number of customers, reaching 13,328 in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company now has 733 customers with trailing 12-month product revenues greater than $1 million (up 27% year over year) and 790 Forbes Global 2000 customers. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company added 740 net new customers, representing 40% year-over-year growth.



The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 90 basis points (bps) year over year to 71.7%. Product gross margin was 75% in the reported quarter.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 290 bps on a year-over-year basis to 20.5%. General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 5.5%, down 100 bps year over year. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 160 bps on a year-over-year basis to 34.9%.



Operating margin expanded 140 bps on a year-over-year basis to 10.8%.

SNOW’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

As of Jan. 31, 2026, Snowflake had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $4.02 billion compared with $3.36 billion as of Oct. 31, 2025.



The remaining performance obligations at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 were $9.77 billion, up 42% year over year.



The adjusted free cash flow was $782.2 million in the reported quarter.

SNOW Offers Positive Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Snowflake expects product revenues in the range of $1.262-$1.267 billion. The projection range indicates year-over-year growth of 27%. The operating margin is expected to be 9% for the fiscal first quarter.



For fiscal 2027, Snowflake expects product revenues of $5.660 billion, indicating 27% year-over-year growth. The company anticipates a product gross margin of 75%, an operating margin of 12.5% and a free cash flow margin of 23%.

SNOW’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Snowflake has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are ATN International ATNI, Broadcom AVGO, and Credo Technology CRDO. While Credo Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ATN International and Broadcom carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ATN International is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 5. ATN International shares have surged 79.8% in the trailing six-month period.



Broadcom is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 4. Broadcom shares have gained 10.6% in the trailing six-month period.



Credo Technology is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2. Credo Technology shares have gained 4.7% in the trailing six-month period.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.