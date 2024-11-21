Snowflake Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Up

Snowflake SNOW reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 20 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.33%. The figure declined 20% year over year.

SNOW’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average earnings surprise being 35.39%.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Revenues of $942.1 million beat the consensus mark by 4.82% and jumped 28.3% year over year. Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia, Pacific & Japan (APJ) accounted for 79%, 16% and 5% of revenues, respectively.

Following third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, Snowflake shares were up 24.77% in pre-market trading. The company’s shares have lost 22.7% year to date against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 27.8%.

Snowflake Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Snowflake Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Snowflake Inc. Quote

SNOW shares are expected to benefit from a rich partner base. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Snowflake partnered with Microsoft MSFT and ServiceNow NOW to improve data interoperability, making it easier for customers to move data in and out of Snowflake and develop applications faster.

SNOW’s Top Line Rides on Product Revenue Growth

SNOW benefits from a strong portfolio with new capabilities, including Marketplace Listing Auto-Fulfillment & Monetization, account replication & failover, Query Acceleration Service, geospatial analytics, Snowpark and Snowpipe Streaming.

Snowpark contributed a significant portion toward SNOW’s top-line growth and is on track to be roughly 3% of total revenues.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, more than 3,200 accounts adopted SNOW’s AI and ML features, and approximately 500 accounts adopted Iceberg.

Snowflake’s product revenues in the fiscal third quarter were $900.3 million and accounted for 95.6% of total revenues. On a year-over-year basis, product revenues increased 28.9%.

Professional Services and other revenues contributed 4.4% to total revenues. The figure was $41.8 million, up 17.1% year over year.

Snowflake’s growing client base includes industry leaders like Disney, Accor, Comcast CMCSA, Chipotle, Kraft Heinz, NBC Universal, Sanofi and Toyota. Disney utilizes SNOW’s platform for in-park optimization.

In the fiscal third quarter, Snowflake witnessed a net revenue retention rate of 127% for existing customers, unchanged from the previous quarter and down from 135% reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported 20.33% year-over-year growth in the number of customers, reaching 10,618 in the reported quarter. It now has 542 customers with trailing 12-month product revenues greater than $1 million (up 25% year over year) and 754 Forbes Global 2000 customers (up 7.87% year over year).

SNOW remained acquisitive in the reported quarter. Its planned acquisition of Datavolo strengthens Snowflake’s platform for both structured and unstructured data, enhancing flexibility and simplifying data engineering workloads for customers.

SNOW’s Operating Expenses Rise Y/Y

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, non-GAAP gross margin reduced 200 basis points (bps) year over year to 72.9%.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses were $628.3 million, up 31.4% from the prior-year quarter. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded to 66.7% from 65.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Sales and Marketing (S&M) expenses increased 26.6% year over year to $340.6 million. As a percentage of revenues, S&M expenses decreased 50 bps on a year-over-year basis to 36.2%.

Research & Development (R&D) expenses rose 41.4% year over year to $224.8 million. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses increased 220 bps on a year-over-year basis to 23.9%.

General & Administrative (G&A) expenses grew 25.9% year over year to $62.9 million. As a percentage of revenues, G&A expenses decreased 10 bps on a year over year basis to 6.7%.

Consequently, SNOW reported a non-GAAP operating income of $58.9 million, down 18.1% from the operating income of $71.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

SNOW’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct. 31, 2024, Snowflake had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $4.16 billion compared with $3.23 billion as of July 31, 2024.

The remaining performance obligations at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $5.7 billion, up 55% year over year.

The non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $86.8 million in the reported quarter compared with the previous quarter’s $110.8 million.

Year to date, Snowflake has spent $1.9 billion to repurchase 14.8 million shares.

SNOW’s Q4 2025 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Snowflake expects product revenues in the range of $906-$911 million. The projection range indicates year-over-year growth of approximately 23%.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects product revenues to increase 29% year over year to $3.43 billion.

The non-GAAP product gross margin is expected to be 76% and the non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 5%.

The non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin is expected to be 26% in fiscal 2025.

Zacks Rank

Snowflake currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.