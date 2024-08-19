Snowflake Q2 Pre-Earnings: Here’s What to Expect

Cloud data platform Snowflake (SNOW) is set to announce its Q2 2025 results on August 21. Wall Street analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.16 per share for Q2, down 27.3% year-over-year. However, analysts expect revenues to increase 26% year-over-year to $851.6 million.

Interestingly, SNOW has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company exceeded earnings estimates in eight out of the previous nine quarters.

Website Traffic Data Indicates Modest Growth

Investors can use TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool to gain insights into a company’s upcoming earnings report. The tool offers information on how a company’s website domain performed over a specific time frame.

Though the analysts expect 26% year-over-year growth in Q2, SNOW’s website traffic trends suggest only a modest top-line growth in Q2. According to the tool, total estimated visits to snowflake.com grew by only 0.62% year-over-year and 2.41% sequentially. This could potentially be due to the increasing competitive environment in the cloud data analytics space.

Options Traders Anticipate a Minor Move

Using TipRanks’ Options tool, we can see what options traders are expecting from the stock immediately after its earnings report. The expected earnings move is determined by calculating the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to expiration after the earnings announcement. If this sounds complicated, don’t worry, the Options tool does this for you.

Indeed, it currently says that options traders are expecting an 11.52% move in either direction.

Is Snowflake a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on SNOW stock based on 18 Buy and six Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. The analysts’ average price target on SNOW stock of $203.95 implies an upside potential of 59.3%.

