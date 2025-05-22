Snowflake Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise

Snowflake SNOW reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 24 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.09%. The company reported earnings of 14 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $1.04 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.74% and rallied 25.7% year over year. Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) contributed 78%, 16% and 6% to revenues, respectively.



Snowflake shares gained 10.88% in pre-market trading. Its shares have returned 16% against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 2%.

Top-Line Details

Snowflake’s product revenues contributed 95.7% to total revenues. The figure was $996.8 million, up 26.2% year over year.

Snowflake Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Snowflake Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Snowflake Inc. Quote

Professional Services and other revenues contributed 4.3% to total revenues. The figure was $45.3 million, up 15.7% year over year.



In the fiscal first quarter, Snowflake witnessed a net revenue retention rate of 124% for existing customers, down from 126% reported in the previous quarter.



The company reported 18.8% year-over-year growth in the number of customers, reaching 11,578 in the reported quarter.



The company now has 606 customers with trailing 12-month product revenues greater than $1 million (up 27% year over year) and 754 Forbes Global 2000 customers (up 4% year over year). In the reported quarter, SNOW added 451 net new customers, representing a 19% increase year over year.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expanded AI offerings significantly, with more than 5,200 accounts using AI/ML weekly.

Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 90 basis points (bps) year over year to 72.4%.



The product gross margin continued to expand, driven by product improvements, favourable cloud agreement pricing, improving scale and a growing enterprise customer base.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 160 bps on a year-over-year basis to 22.9%.



General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 6.1%, down 80 bps year over year.



Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 340 bps on a year-over-year basis to 34.3%.



Total operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 63.4% compared with 69.1% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Operating income was $91.7 million in the reported quarter, compared with $36.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2025, Snowflake had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $3.91 billion compared with $4.63 billion as of Jan. 31, 2025.



The remaining performance obligations at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026 were $6.7 billion, up 34% year over year. Snowflake expects nearly 50% to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.



The adjusted free cash flow was $2.06 billion in the reported quarter compared with the previous quarter’s $4.23 billion.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Snowflake expects product revenues in the range of $1.03-$1.04 billion. The projection range indicates year-over-year growth of 25%.



The operating margin is expected to be 8% for the fiscal second quarter.



(Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Snowflake has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Broadcom AVGO, PagerDuty PD and GitLab GTLB are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Broadcom shares have returned 25.8% year to date. AVGO is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on June 5.



PagerDuty shares have lost 6.7% year to date. PD is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 29.



Gitlab’s shares have lost 7.4% year to date. GTLB is set to release its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 10.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagerDuty (PD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.