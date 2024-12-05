Snowflake price target raised to $210 from $185 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Eric Heath raised the firm’s price target on Snowflake (SNOW) to $210 from $185 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares given strong second half of 2024 CIO Survey results for Data & Analytics. Vector database remains a fragmented market, but Snowflake was top cited independent vendor, the firm notes.

