Snowflake price target raised to $200 from $160 at Needham

Needham raised the firm’s price target on Snowflake (SNOW) to $200 from $160 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a solid quarter, where strong results and positive leading indicators are driving a higher price target with “increased conviction”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Current Remaining Performance Obligation – cRPO – growth is also delivering the strongest sequential dollar addition for Snowflake in recent years as a result of execution against the renewal cycle, which included Snowflake closing three $50M+ total contract value deals, Needham added.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SNOW:
- Snowflake beat on every metric in Q3, says Loop Capital
- Snowflake price target raised to $185 from $160 at BofA
- Snowflake momentum snowballing toward meaningful ramp, says Canaccord
- Snowflake price target raised to $180 from $152 at Baird
- Snowflake price target raised to $185 from $165 at Piper Sandler
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.