Snowflake price target raised to $160 from $130 at Wedbush

Wedbush raised the firm’s price target on Snowflake (SNOW) to $160 from $130 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported its Q3 earnings which saw strong beats along the top and bottom-line driven by better-than-expected product revenues compared to the Street, while also announcing a partnership with Anthropic to bring its Claude models directly into Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.

