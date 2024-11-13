Snowflake Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Snowflake. Our analysis of options history for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $63,042, and 19 were calls, valued at $977,972.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $200.0 for Snowflake, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Snowflake's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Snowflake's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Snowflake Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $28.4 $27.45 $27.83 $120.00 $144.7K 273 68 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $17.4 $16.95 $16.95 $120.00 $84.7K 3.1K 159 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $3.7 $3.6 $3.65 $150.00 $73.0K 432 2.1K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.1 $11.05 $11.05 $130.00 $64.0K 4.0K 1.4K SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.35 $6.3 $6.3 $170.00 $63.0K 9.7K 272

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to easily buy and ingest data almost instantaneously compared with a traditionally months-long process. Overall, the company is known for the fact that all of its data solutions that can be hosted on various public clouds.

In light of the recent options history for Snowflake, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,999,687, with SNOW's price up by 4.39%, positioned at $130.97. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

