Snowflake options imply 10.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Snowflake (SNOW) is 1.6x normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 10.9%, or $14.01, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.1%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.