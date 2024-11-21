News & Insights

Snowflake momentum snowballing toward meaningful ramp, says Canaccord

November 21, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Canaccord analyst Kingsley Crane said Snowball’s Q3 results indicate successful stabilization in top-line traction with product revenue while providing yet another data point that the customer-centric approach is translating into improved business momentum as they eye a more meaningful ramp in 2026. Canaccord reiterated its Buy rating and $190 price target on Snowball shares.

