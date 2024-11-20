Snowflake jumps 19% to $153.21 after Q3 earnings beat, product revenue raise

Shares of Snowflake (SNOW) are up about $24 or 19% afterhours at $153.21 after the company announced a Q3 earnings and revenue beat, raised its FY24 product revenue view to $3.43B from $3.356B, and also disclosed a strategic multi-year partnership with Anthropic.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SNOW:
- SNOW Earnings: Snowflake Surges 14% after Strong Q3 Results
- Snowflake raises FY25 product revenue view to $3.43B from $3.356B
- Snowflake, Anthropic partner to bring Claude models to AI data cloud
- Snowflake reports Q3 adjusted EPS 22c, consensus 15c
- Snowflake sees Q4 product revenue $906M-$911M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.