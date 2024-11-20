Snowflake jumps 19% to $153.21 after Q3 earnings beat, product revenue raise

Shares of Snowflake (SNOW) are up about $24 or 19% afterhours at $153.21 after the company announced a Q3 earnings and revenue beat, raised its FY24 product revenue view to $3.43B from $3.356B, and also disclosed a strategic multi-year partnership with Anthropic.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.