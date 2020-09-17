Snowflake IPO: Does it Deserve the Hype?

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) had one of the most anticipated IPOs of 2020 -- but with investments from Berkshire Hathaway and Salesforce, maybe it deserves the hype?

On Wednesday, the company's first trading day saw shares trading north of $250 -- and its sky-high valuation makes it the largest software IPO to date. Does Buffett know something we don't?

Whatever happens, this company will be exciting to follow in the years to come. Press play on the video below for the quick facts you need on Snowflake.

