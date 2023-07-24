Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed the most recent trading day at $174.80, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Snowflake Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, up 700% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $661.75 million, up 33.08% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion, which would represent changes of +104% and +33.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Snowflake Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Snowflake Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 342.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.41.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.