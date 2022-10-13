Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $156.25, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 15.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Snowflake Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Snowflake Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $535.81 million, up 60.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +600% and +67.13%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Snowflake Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Snowflake Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 1142.56 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.02.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



