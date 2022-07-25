Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed the most recent trading day at $140.26, moving -1.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.64% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.84% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Snowflake Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $465.64 million, up 71.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +600% and +65.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Snowflake Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1054.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.14.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.