Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Moves 1.86%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $393.70, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily of 0%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.87% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNOW as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 1, 2021. On that day, SNOW is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 78.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $303.96 million, up 90.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +85.16% and +93.03%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNOW should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SNOW is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

