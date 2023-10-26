Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed the latest trading day at $140.84, indicating a -1.1% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.18% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.76%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 3.47% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Snowflake Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, up 36.36% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $710.54 million, reflecting a 27.56% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.66 per share and a revenue of $2.75 billion, signifying shifts of +164% and +32.92%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Snowflake Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Snowflake Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 217.28. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 35.52 of its industry.

It's also important to note that SNOW currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.4 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

