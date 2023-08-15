Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $151.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Snowflake Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Snowflake Inc. to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 700%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $661.75 million, up 33.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion, which would represent changes of +104% and +33.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Snowflake Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Snowflake Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 297.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.24.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.