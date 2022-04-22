Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $173.80, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 23.04% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Snowflake Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Snowflake Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 95.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $409.62 million, up 78.94% from the prior-year quarter.

SNOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +500% and +64.39%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Snowflake Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Snowflake Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1420.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 51.99, which means Snowflake Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.