Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $144.64, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Snowflake Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 24, 2023. On that day, Snowflake Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 400%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $607.47 million, up 43.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $2.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +132% and +39.08%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Snowflake Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Snowflake Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 251.9 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 40.54, which means Snowflake Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.