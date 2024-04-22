Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed the most recent trading day at $147.21, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Snowflake Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.16, marking a 6.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $786.95 million, reflecting a 26.2% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

SNOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $3.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.27% and +20.44%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.04% higher within the past month. Currently, Snowflake Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 170.45. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.89.

It is also worth noting that SNOW currently has a PEG ratio of 9.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.75 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.