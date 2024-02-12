Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed the most recent trading day at $232.16, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 21.97% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 11.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Snowflake Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 28, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.17, indicating a 21.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $759.86 million, up 29.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Snowflake Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Snowflake Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 210.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.97.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

