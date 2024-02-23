Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) will report quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 21.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $759.86 million, exhibiting an increase of 29% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Snowflake Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product revenue' should come in at $719.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Professional services and other revenue' to come in at $37.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total customers' will reach 9,348. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,828 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million' stands at 476. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 330.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-GAAP Gross profit (loss)- Product' will likely reach $524.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $416.40 million.







Over the past month, shares of Snowflake Inc. have returned +9.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. Currently, SNOW carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

