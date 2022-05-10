Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $143.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 31.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.03%.

Snowflake Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 95.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $409.62 million, up 78.94% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $2 billion, which would represent changes of +500% and +64.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Snowflake Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Snowflake Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1161.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 47.07, which means Snowflake Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

