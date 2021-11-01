Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $357.73, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.5% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SNOW as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SNOW is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 78.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $303.96 million, up 90.43% from the year-ago period.

SNOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +85.16% and +93.03%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNOW should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SNOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

