Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed the most recent trading day at $342.24, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.74% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.96% in that time.

SNOW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, up 78.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $303.96 million, up 90.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion, which would represent changes of +85.16% and +93.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SNOW. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SNOW is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

