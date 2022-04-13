Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $214.41, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 23.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.63%.

Snowflake Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Snowflake Inc. to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 95.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $409.62 million, up 78.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +500% and +64.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher. Snowflake Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Snowflake Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 1710.32 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 52.73, so we one might conclude that Snowflake Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

