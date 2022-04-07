Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $213.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.18% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Snowflake Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 95.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $409.62 million, up 78.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +500% and +64.39%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% higher. Snowflake Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Snowflake Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 1719.65 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 52.25, which means Snowflake Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

