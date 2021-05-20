Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $230.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.76% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.12% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.41% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.05% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNOW as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 26, 2021.

SNOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.64 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +64.84% and +84.2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNOW. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SNOW is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

