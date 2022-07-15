Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $147.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 27.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Snowflake Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Snowflake Inc. to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $465.64 million, up 71.07% from the year-ago period.

SNOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $2.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +600% and +65.3%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Snowflake Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Snowflake Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1078.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 41.96, which means Snowflake Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

