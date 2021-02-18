Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $289.78, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.46%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNOW as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 3, 2021.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNOW should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SNOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

